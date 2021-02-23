Two popular local restaurants have opened locations on the LSU campus.
City Pork, which has been in the LSU Design Building for nearly three years, now has a store in the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine. The restaurant, dubbed Three Little Pigs Café & Eaterie, serves City Pork’s popular sandwiches, such as the Big Pig and the Cubano. The café also offers street tacos and daily plate lunch specials. Three Little Pigs is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Zippy’s Burritos, Tacos and More has opened a location on the second floor of the LSU Union. The restaurant offers the Tex-Mex favorites the Perkins Overpass Zippy’s is known for, such as overstuffed burritos, nachos and quesadillas. However, it doesn’t offer the location’s signature frozen cocktails. Zippy’s is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.