Conn’s Home Plus has been issued a permit to remodel the former Toys R Us/Babies R Us store in Siegen Lane Marketplace, clearing the way for the appliance and electronics retailer to return to south Baton Rouge.
A building permit issued Thursday says Conn’s plans to spend just under $1 million to renovate the nearly 57,000-square-foot store at 10780 N. Mall Drive. The space, which fronts along Interstate 10 and is next to the Topgolf under construction, has been vacant since Toys R Us went out of business earlier this year.
Conn’s had a location across the interstate in the Siegen Plaza Shopping Center for years before it closed in February 2014. The Woodlands, Texas-based retailer has a location at 8888 Airline Highway, along with stores in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport and Monroe. Conn’s has more than 115 locations across the South and West.