Five years after devastating floods gutted a Denham Springs public housing complex, its tenants are one step closer to returning home.

The Denham Springs Housing Authority is buying land off La. 190 near the Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home to rebuild the apartments, agency Director Fred Banks said. New Covenant Baptist Church is selling the parcel while the city has rezoned and annexed part of the land to make way for the development.

“It’s going to be rewarding for the residents,” Banks said. “They can go back home.”

The August 2016 floods displaced people who lived in the old building on Eugene Street, along with about 90% of structures in the town of 10,000 residents.

The complex has been empty ever since.

FEMA provided a $10.6 million grant to rebuild, but agency rules require homes to elevate by 6 or 8 feet if they stay in the same spot, Banks explained. Demolishing and raising existing buildings would be extremely costly, while the added height would make them more difficult to access for elderly and disabled tenants.

With no dwellings to return to, housing authority residents have bided their time in apartments scattered around the Livingston Parish town, their rents mostly covered by the agency.

Finding a new location for the complex proved challenging.

Last year, the housing authority eyed a vacant concrete plant near the old building as a possible site, but the City Council blocked a request to rezone the property amid pushback.

Opponents of the project said they worried the influx of residents would worsen traffic and flooding. They also questioned whether inadequate infrastructure and proximity to train tracks made the concrete plant site uninhabitable.

When the council denied the rezoning, a representative of the Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center said the decision likely ran afoul of the Fair Housing Act, which prohibits local governments from making discriminatory land-use decisions.

Banks said the church land — a large grassy field separated by a road from the funeral home — is a better location for the housing authority complex than the defunct industrial plant.

“We thought the concrete factory had what we needed,” Banks said. “But some of the (issues) that people raised, like the railroad being too close, might have been true.”

Of the new site, he said, “I know that this is where God wanted us and felt this was a better fit for the people.”

For the housing authority project to proceed, a portion of the property near the funeral parlor had to be rezoned for single- and multi-family homes and annexed into the city proper, said Rick Foster, director of Denham Springs’ Planning and Development Office.

The City Council has already approved those proposals.

Foster, who also works as a floodplain administrator for the city, said the new site will be safer for than the previous one, which was located in a FEMA-designated Special Flood Hazard Area, that is, one especially vulnerable to flooding. The new location is in an X-zone — considered outside the floodplain of a 500-year flood and protected from a 100-year flood.

“That doesn’t mean that it’s not at risk of flooding,” Foster said. “But residents will be in a much safer location than where they were. I’m glad to see that and glad to see it get rebuilt, since there's a whole lot of people that need to come home.”

According to Banks, plans to break ground at the new site are pending discussions with FEMA scheduled in the coming weeks.