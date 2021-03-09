Woman's Hospital and two other businesses are seeking annexation into the city of Baton Rouge, spanning hundreds of acres of potentially taxable property that would be removed from the new city of St. George.

Applications to be annexed into Baton Rouge were filed this week by Woman's for its 225-acre main campus on Airline Highway at Stumberg Lane, alongside its new 100-acre master-planned community known as Materra, and the nearby headquarters of local construction services company H&E Equipment Services, according to records on file with the city-parish.

The assessed property value of Woman's Hospital is upwards of $16.5 million, but much of its campus value is exempt from tax collection, property assessor records show.

The Materra development includes more than $250,000 in assessed property and the H&E Equipment Services headquarters is $1.2 million in assessed property covering a 16-acre site. Materra is expected to include some retail development in the coming years, which means a slice of any sales taxes generated at the site would be sent to the city of Baton Rouge's coffers.

The local hospital's decision was to align itself with an existing collaboration among other health care providers in a cohesive hospital district formed within the city in the Bluebonnet/Essen Lane/Perkins Road area.

"We’ve made this decision because being located in the city of Baton Rouge fully supports all of our patients," said Dr. Barbara Griffith, chief executive officer of Woman's Hospital. "Being located in the city of Baton Rouge also enables us to remain a partner in the Baton Rouge Health District, working together to improve access to medical care for all women," she said.

The local hospital doesn't expect the annexation to impact its daily operations.

H&E Equipment Executive Chairman John M. Engquist has previously opposed the creation of St. George. Engquist is also involved in the development of Materra.

The petition also seeks to annex a stretch of Airline Highway, which is a state roadway, as part of the request in addition to Stumberg Lane. The addition of roadways would connect the properties to the city of Baton Rouge, which is required for annexation to be considered.

Several other businesses have already successfully petitioned to annex land into the city of Baton Rouge from an otherwise unincorporated swath of East Baton Rouge Parish. Voters in 2019 approved the creation of St. George within the parish limits, but its incorporation has been on hold amid legal challenges.

Attorney Charles Landry was retained by all the property owners who submitted annexation requests into the city of Baton Rouge.

Landry was previously involved in efforts in 2014 to proactively annex several major commercial centers out of the proposed St. George area into the Baton Rouge city limits.

Property taxes in the unincorporated parish are lower on average, so annexation into city limits would come with a tax increase for the property owners.

Two more St. George-area businesses can be annexed into Baton Rouge, Metro Council rules The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council approved two more annexation requests from businesses wanting to be absorbed into Baton Rouge follow…

Baton Rouge can accept annexation petitions only from areas that share a common border with the city. The process is simpler for businesses because there are no registered voters living in office and other commercial buildings. For a successful request to annex a subdivision, 50% plus one of the registered voters in the neighborhood must be in favor of the request.