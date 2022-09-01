DEMCO, the Greenwell Springs electric cooperative, is launching a legal fight against its power provider, Cleco, over $30 million in purportedly excessive costs from overpriced electricity generated at the shuttered Dolet Hills Power Station in northwest Louisiana.
Randy Pierce, DEMCO’s CEO and general manager, said an audit by the co-op revealed the cost of coal-fired electricity from Dolet Hills in Mansfield was “far beyond what was available on the market” from 2019 to 2021. DEMCO serves more than 113,000 customers across the Baton Rouge metro area.
In a statement, Cleco said higher charges for DEMCO customers were driven by spikes in natural gas prices, not Dolet Hills fuel costs. Rising natural gas prices have plagued electricity bills across Louisiana this summer.
Pineville-based Cleco and Southwestern Electric Power Company, or SWEPCO, shuttered the 650-megawatt Dolet Hills plant in December, saying it was too costly and environmentally harmful to keep it open. Cleco announced earlier this year it will revive the site as a $250 million, 240-megawatt solar farm.
Pierce said DEMCO was “very disturbed” by the Dolet Hills closure and suspected the plant was not running as efficiently as possible, hence the audit. He said Louisiana Public Service Commission consultants found similar irregularities at Dolet Hills.
Cleco said testimony from the PSC consultants “is the position of one litigant in an ongoing LPSC proceeding” and not a final, binding determination.
State filings indicate the consultant testimony is related to Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell’s November directive for PSC staff to review whether the Dolet Hills shutdown — and whether attempts by Cleco and SWEPCO to claw back closure-related costs from ratepayers — were proper.
As part of Campbell’s directive, Maurice Brubaker, a consultant testifying on behalf of Cleco customers International Paper Company and Packaging Corporation of America, told the PSC that the cost of generating power at Dolet Hills went from $30 per megawatt hour in 2019 to $92 in 2021. Brubaker claimed Cleco “imposed more than $128 million (in) additional cost on its customers,” according to PSC filings.
Instead of pulling cheaper power from outside sources, Cleco kept running Dolet Hills, which resulted in higher fuel adjustment costs for DEMCO ratepayers, Pierce said. Fuel adjustment costs are pass-through charges that utility providers send to customers to offset elevated fuel expenses.
“We do believe that plant was running when there were many, many more economic options available,” Pierce said.
Though DEMCO is still determining how much in overages it is owed, Pierce estimated it likely would be more than $30 million. Any money recovered from Cleco would be sent to DEMCO customers via refunds or bill credits.
Pierce said the co-op’s contract requires it to negotiate a settlement with Cleco. However, DEMCO will pursue litigation if the issue can’t be resolved amicably.
“We’re certainly prepared to exhaust all means, including legal means, to pursue what we believe is going to be over $30 million for DEMCO ratepayers that they’ve paid in what we believe are imprudent wholesaler power charges over the last three years,” Pierce said.
Cleco’s statement said the company “disagrees with the (PSC) staff’s litigation position and will vigorously contest it.”
Cleco also claimed its DEMCO contract is subject to oversight from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, not the PSC.
“It was freely negotiated on a market rather than cost of service basis, and a retail rate determination by the LPSC as to Dolet Hills fuel costs will not govern the contract,” Cleco’s statement said. “Cleco Power rejects DEMCO's factual and legal claims concerning the terms of the contract.”
In an interesting twist, DEMCO’s long-term contract with Cleco is set to end in 2024. Pierce said DEMCO has struck a preliminary agreement with NextEra Energy, a Florida power provider. The deal, which is under PSC review, should save DEMCO about $160 million over 10 years compared to the soon-to-expire Cleco pact, Pierce said.
In October 2020, Cleco and SWEPCO filed applications with the PSC to close Oxbow Mine, which supplied coal to the Dolet Hills plant. To offset mine closure expenses that could have been passed to ratepayers, the companies asked the PSC to defer some fuel costs, beginning in January 2022. Cleco, in PSC filings, said closing Dolet Hills cost $187 million.
The PSC in March 2021 allowed the two companies to keep the plant as a “regulatory asset” on their books, through which they could recoup costs through their fuel adjustment charges. The maximum Cleco could collect for Dolet Hills fuel costs was $60 million in 2021. SWEPCO was given a $20 million limit for the same year.