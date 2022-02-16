For the second time in four months, state and local officials are lauding an out-of-state company’s decision to build a massive facility in Ascension Parish intended to reduce the heavy industrial sector’s environmental footprint.
California-based Origin Materials announced Wednesday it plans to build a $750 million biomass manufacturing facility in Geismar that will turn wood residue into a plastic compound while capturing carbon emissions in the process. Back in October, state officials said Pennsylvania company Air Products chose Ascension for a $4.5 billion blue hydrogen complex.
Located at the 150-acre Parks Geismar site near the intersection of River Road and La. 3251, the Origin Materials project is expected to create 200 direct jobs with annual salaries of $99,100 plus benefits, a Louisiana Economic Development news release says. It should also create 857 indirect jobs in the metro area and 500 construction jobs.
Construction is slated to start in mid-2023, and the facility should be operational by mid-2025.
An Origin Materials news release said the company will receive $100 million in state and local tax incentives to build the facility, as well as a $400 million private activity bond. LED said the state has offered a $6 million performance-based grant to cover site infrastructure costs, and the company is expected to use the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.
Origin Materials officials estimate their plant will annually convert roughly 1 million dry metric tons of sustainable wood residues, sourced in part from Louisiana’s timber mills and managed forests, into plant-based polyethylene terephthalate, or PET. The chemical is used to produce plastic for packaging, textiles and apparel, among other products. The plant is also slated to make hydrothermal carbon, which can be used in fuel pellets.
In a statement, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the project falls in line with Louisiana’s recently approved climate action plan to limit harmful emissions while maintaining economic competitiveness.
“Their unique process of developing PET products from renewable wood fibers is yet another example of how the global shift toward sustainability can be a catalyst for economic investment and job creation in our state,” Edwards said.
Headquartered in West Sacramento, California, Origin Materials bills itself as a “carbon negative materials company.” It claims it has developed a method, driven in part by renewable feedstocks, to turn the carbon found in biomass into tangible goods — including plastics, car parts, tires and more — while capturing carbon in the process.
“The demand for ‘net zero’-enabling materials is extremely strong, and we believe this plant will be instrumental in addressing demand for our products in the United States and internationally,” John Bissell, Origin Materials co-founder and co-CEO, said in a statement.
“The local talent is world-class across refining, forestry and agronomy, feedstock logistics and chemicals," Bissell said. "The site sits along the Mississippi River with easy access to barge and rail and plentiful local wood residue feedstock. The proposed incentive package for building in the area is compelling and the local industrial cluster can provide access to hydrogen, ethylene, water treatment and more.”
Ascension Parish officials hailed the move as a step toward creating a greener, more sustainable future for the region.
“As Ascension Parish transitions toward a greener future, we look forward to welcoming Origin Materials to our business community,” Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said in a statement. “This project is significant in an emerging bio-based chemical market as well as an investment in our local labor force.”
Kate MacArthur, president and CEO of the Ascension Economic Development Corporation, said the project shows a path forward for “a more environmentally sustainable world.”
“It’s great to see these new technologies actually coming into usability and scalability and real application,” she said.
Adam Knapp, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, said the projects shows a “future of transformational changes” in chemical and plastic manufacturing.
“Origin Materials’ decision to locate its largest plant-based plastics operation here speaks to our region’s continued advantages for workforce and supply chain, even as technologies change for the future,” Knapp said in a statement.
The Geismar facility, named “Origin 2” by the company, is the second sustainable plastics plant being built by Origin Materials. The company is building another plant in Sarnia, Ontario that is expected to open sometime this year.
A Department of Environmental Quality spokesman said Origin Materials has not filed air permits with the state for the Geismar project.