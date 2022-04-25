Club4 Fitness is set to open its first Baton Rouge location later this month in the old Shoppers Value store on Jones Creek Road. The Mississippi-based chain of fitness centers has 33 locations open or under development across the South, including gyms in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Harvey and Slidell. Club4 Fitness will take up just over 33,000 square feet of the building, which has been vacant since Shoppers Value shut down some underperforming stores in January 2020.
