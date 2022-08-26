For the fifth month in a row, winnings at Louisiana's state-regulated casinos were down year-to-year, as high inflation and gas prices continue to take a toll on the gambling industry.
The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $204.2 million during July, 8% less than the $222 million properties brought in a year earlier, according to figures released earlier this week by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.
Three properties posted year-to-year gain: Treasure Chest in Kenner, Boomtown in Bossier City and Margaritaville in Bossier City.
More than $118.3 million was bet on sports during July, with casinos bringing in $20.6 million in revenue. Online wagering accounted for nearly 94% of the sports bets placed.
Through the first seven months of the year, nearly $1.3 billion has been wagered on sports. Bally’s Shreveport opened its sports book in July, making the Belle of Baton Rouge the only gambling hall in the state not to have sports betting.
Video poker revenue was down even further than casino winnings. Machines at truck stops, bars and restaurants brought in $66.7 million during July, 9.7% less than the $73.9 million in winnings reported in July 2021.