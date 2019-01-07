TJ Ribs said it has closed its Prairieville location after about a year and a half of operations.
The popular local barbecue chain said in a posting on its website that the location at 37436 Ultima Plaza Blvd. had closed. Customers were encouraged to visit the two TJ Ribs locations in operation: the original near the Interstate 10-Acadian Thruway interchange and the one on Siegen Lane.
TJ Ribs opened the Prairieville location in May 2017, going into a spot that had been occupied by several restaurants.