LsuSigns.110411.JPG copy (copy)
Buy Now

TJ Ribs

 ADVOCATE FILE PHOTO BY CAROL ANNE BLITZER

TJ Ribs said it has closed its Prairieville location after about a year and a half of operations.

The popular local barbecue chain said in a posting on its website that the location at 37436 Ultima Plaza Blvd. had closed. Customers were encouraged to visit the two TJ Ribs locations in operation: the original near the Interstate 10-Acadian Thruway interchange and the one on Siegen Lane.

TJ Ribs opened the Prairieville location in May 2017, going into a spot that had been occupied by several restaurants.

Follow Timothy Boone on Twitter, @TCB_TheAdvocate.

View comments