Walmart plans to remodel 15 of its Louisiana stores, including seven locations in metro Baton Rouge and New Orleans, as part of $73 million in improvements it plans to make in the state this year.
Area stores slated for remodeling are at 2171 O’Neal Lane in Baton Rouge, 17585 Airline Highway in Prairieville, 3520 Williams Blvd. in Kenner, 880 U.S. 90 in Covington, 1501 Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey, 1616 W. Airline Highway in LaPlace and 410 N. Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux.
Some of the improvements involve installing automatic scanners and sorters in Walmart backrooms, which will allow employees to spend more time on the sales floor with customers and less time unloading trucks in the backroom, and putting in autonomous floor scrubbers to clean stores. Pickup towers, high-tech vending machines that dispense items customers ordered online, will be installed in the O’Neal Lane, Prairieville, Covington and Thibodaux stores. Walmart will also add pickup towers and floor scrubbers in its supercenters at 2428 W. Pinhook Road in Lafayette and 1205 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia. The supercenters in Abbeville and Opelousas will get autonomous scrubbers.