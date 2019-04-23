Construction is getting underway on 124-room Element by Westin hotel on Summa Avenue.

The $18 million hotel will be built at 8649 Summa, on the corner of the future Midway Drive in the midst of Baton Rouge's Health District. A groundbreaking will be held Wednesday.

The hotel is being developed by Restic Development, a local group that includes hotel operators Ash and Nial Patel. The men own about a dozen hotels in metro Baton Rouge, including brands such as Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express.

The five-story hotel will feature such amenities as a natural saline swimming pool, an oversized gym and a meeting space that can accommodate 60 people. Element is Westin’s environmentally friendly brand.

Plans are to rent rooms at about $130 a night. Nial Patel said the goal is to get discount rates for guests who are staying in the property for an extended period because a loved one is a patient at one of the nearby hospitals.

Construction is estimated to take 16 to 18 months.