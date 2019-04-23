Element by Westin hotel

A new Element by Westin hotel will be built at 8649 Summa, on the corner of the future Midway Drive in the middle of Baton Rouge's Health District.

Construction is getting underway on 124-room Element by Westin hotel on Summa Avenue.

The $18 million hotel will be built at 8649 Summa, on the corner of the future Midway Drive in the midst of Baton Rouge's Health District. A groundbreaking will be held Wednesday.

The hotel is being developed by Restic Development, a local group that includes hotel operators Ash and Nial Patel. The men own about a dozen hotels in metro Baton Rouge, including brands such as Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express.

The five-story hotel will feature such amenities as a natural saline swimming pool, an oversized gym and a meeting space that can accommodate 60 people. Element is Westin’s environmentally friendly brand.

Plans are to rent rooms at about $130 a night. Nial Patel said the goal is to get discount rates for guests who are staying in the property for an extended period because a loved one is a patient at one of the nearby hospitals.

Construction is estimated to take 16 to 18 months.

