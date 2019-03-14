After about a year in business, the Corporate Boulevard location of Southfin Southern Poke is closing Friday.
Owner Trey Williams said he realized the location was splitting business with the first Southfin on Perkins Road. “It makes more sense to have one location on this side of town,” he said.
Another factor is that The Salad Station wanted to move into the space at 7474 Corporate Blvd. Scott Henderson, president and co-founder of The Salad Station, said the plan is to open the make-your-own salad restaurant by the summer. Salad Station, founded in Hammond in 2012, has three locations in Baton Rouge.
Southfin, which got its start in March 2017, helped pioneer the poke trend in Baton Rouge. The restaurant specializes in selling tuna, salmon and shrimp over bowls of rice, noodles and greens — kind of like a sushi bowl
Between two and five employees work at the Corporate Southfin. Williams said several staffers will have a chance to move over to the restaurant at 4321 Perkins.
Along with concentrating on the Perkins Southfin and the company’s Lafayette restaurant, Williams said he’ll soon roll out a food trailer. “We still have plans on growing Southfin, but for now, we’re going to focus on these two restaurants,” he said.