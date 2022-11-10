In his 26 years as head of Abita Brewing Co. in Covington, David Blossman has never faced inflationary headwinds like he has endured this year.
Prices for malt, a key grain for the company’s brewing process, are up 30% over last year. The same goes for sugar, crucial to the company’s soda lineup. At one point this summer, the carbon dioxide Abita uses to carbonate beverages and clean storage tanks was twice as costly as usual.
“Cans, bottles, caps, malt — utilities are obnoxiously more expensive. Freight is more expensive,” said Blossman, Abita’s president since 1996. “We’re not dealing with 8%, 9% inflationary pressures that the government is saying that consumers are under. It’s way higher than that.”
Talk to any south Louisiana craft beer brewer, and they’ll echo what Blossman says. Rising costs for packaging and ingredients, driven by higher fuel and transportation prices nationwide, are thinning their margins. They’re considering — or have already implemented — price increases they fear could turn away customers.
Brewers say they’ve minimized price increases as much as possible and can still hit production targets. But some fear for the short-term future of the local industry should inflation persist for months to come.
“In the beer industry — I can’t speak for other industries — there’s probably going to be a lot of companies that don’t survive this inflation,” said Andrew Godley, owner and founder of Parish Brewing Co. in Broussard. “COVID was challenging, but the sales were strong for companies and the costs of goods were not that high to be able to manufacture things. Today, though, inflation is just an absolute nightmare for businesses.”
Blame it on the grain (and packaging)
Louisiana brewers say pricey ingredients and packaging are both harming the industry.
Kevin Whalen, co-owner of Rally Cap Brewing Company in Baton Rouge, said his grain costs have swelled as much as 35% this year, and his shipping costs are up 40%. When using 100 pounds of hops for a single IPA batch, his newfound $15-per-pound hops threshold makes a difference.
Whalen has noticed his customers are trending more toward lighter beers like lagers, which generally have a cheaper price point because they use smaller quantities of ingredients than heavier products like stouts. Given the higher cost of hops, Rally Cap has shifted its lineup to ales and lagers to adjust to the consumer change.
“Our focus has been predominantly IPAs and fruit (beers) and sours that are more on the expensive side,” Whalen said. “We’ve tried to mix up the packaging and offer more affordable beers as well.”
On the packaging side, Godley said prices for his six-pack carriers have skyrocketed by 46% since 2019. Cardboard box costs have increased by 57% in that same time frame.
Godley noted that packaging can cost almost as much as the ingredients used to make beer.
“Six-pack carriers, four-pack carriers, labels, that kind of thing — that stuff adds up,” he said.
Jacob Landry, founder and president of Urban South Brewery in New Orleans, said the cost of aluminum for cans has vacillated “dramatically” over the last year.
Landry is currently paying about 10% more than usual for aluminum cans. Earlier this year, he was paying 25% more.
“It’s still riding pretty high,” Landry said. “That’s painful.”
Under pressure
Meanwhile, national reports have cited a carbon dioxide shortage as a growing concern for brewers across the United States.
Cary Koch, executive director of the Louisiana Craft Brewers Guild, said the shortage has put the state’s brewers on notice. However, he said Louisiana’s brewers are better positioned than most because many of them buy carbon dioxide from nearby sources, particularly in Mississippi.
“We’re better than most states,” Koch said. “But we’re still concerned about the future of what that looks like.”
Godley, of Parish Brewing, said carbon dioxide prices are “through the roof.” His company used to pay $5,000 to $6,000 per month for the substance. Now it’s paying $10,000 per month, despite no changes in supplier, delivery method or quantity.
He said Parish has not confronted a carbon dioxide shortage yet. Should one arise, it would be tricky to find another supplier.
“On CO2, it’s crazy to think about it — we spend like 20 times more on CO2 than we do on electricity for our manufacturing facility,” Godley said.
Blossman, of Abita, said issues with its carbon dioxide suppliers in Mississippi and Georgia forced the company to turn to an Indiana source temporarily. As a result of tight supply, Abita lost a day of production.
“At the end of the day, it only cost us about one day of not being able to run because we didn’t have supply,” he said. “But we were paying up to two times more than what it normally cost us to get it from other sources.”
The price isn’t right
The burdensome expenses are impacting pricing for beer, said Landry of Urban South. However, brewing behemoths like Molson Coors and Anheuser-Busch have such a strong influence on the market that smaller brewers can only raise prices so much without scaring off customers.
“We’ve increased prices about 6%, but that does not cover our increased costs. We’re just hoping that over time we’ll be able to get back to the profitability that we’re used to,” Landry said. “It’s definitely going to be a longer window because we can’t jack beer prices up 20% to match our increase in costs. We just have to eat it for a while, unfortunately.”
If Parish Brewing had increased its prices to cover its higher costs, a standard six-pack would likely cost a whopping $16, Godley said.
“We can’t sell our products for that much more because consumers can’t afford it,” he said. “As a company, we’re just getting squeezed.”
Whalen said Rally Cap hasn’t raised prices for the beers that are shipped to grocery stores and bars. However, it has increased prices for its taproom to make up the difference.
“We’re competing on price (with larger brewers) to some extent, but we are higher (priced) and we really can’t afford to go much higher because we don’t want folks walking to the shelf and basically not buying the beer because it’s getting too expensive,” Whalen said.