Amedisys Inc. has completed the acquisition of assets that allow the company to conduct home health care operations in Westchester County, New York, and the New York Borough of the Bronx
The Baton Rouge-based company will open a startup care center to serve patients in the new service area, which provides access to 375,000 Medicare enrollees and 165,000 Medicare Advantage enrollees.
Amedisys is the second largest provider of home health care and the third largest provider of hospice care in the United States, with 516 locations across 39 states and the District of Columbia.