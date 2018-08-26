Agency starts Virtual CEO Roundtables
Louisiana Economic Development has launched a Virtual CEO Roundtable pilot program that will connect Louisiana entrepreneurs through videoconferencing for peer-to-peer discussions designed to help second-stage companies grow jobs and revenue.
The virtual program will connect executives who otherwise would not have access to the department's regular CEO Roundtables program, convening during 2018-19 in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport and Lafayette.
The virtual program is in partnership with the Edward Lowe Foundation. The program uses video conferencing to connect 14 company executives from across Louisiana once a month. Companies participating virtually are located in the Acadiana, bayou, capital, northeast, southeast and southwest regions of the state.
“LED is committed to expanding its use of technology to serve the business community,” Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson said. “The Virtual CEO Roundtable allows eligible companies, particularly those in our rural communities, to remotely connect with like-minded business owners across the state. This program provides the support and resources necessary for these small businesses to accelerate their growth.”
CEO Roundtables, started in New Orleans in 2014, convenes 15 to 18 qualified, key decision-makers from Louisiana-based small businesses. They meet 10 times over the course of a year for peer-to-peer learning, business networking and support. CEOs are able to explore business and personal issues. The traditional 2018-19 CEO Roundtables are already at capacity, and applications for the 2019-20 roundtables will be accepted in February and March through OpportunityLouisiana.com/CEO-Roundtables.
Since inception, 214 companies have completed CEO Roundtables, with graduates representing all eight regions of the state.
Child health grant applicants sought
The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation is accepting proposals until Sept. 1 for grant awards of up to $1 million to address social and environmental factors that lead to disparities in childhood health.
Many children across the state are struggling with chronic health conditions like asthma, allergies and juvenile diabetes, but poverty, environmental conditions and access to care make it difficult for families to manage those conditions, Blue Cross said. Most gaps in children’s health and education outcomes fall along racial lines, disproportionately affecting people of color. A growing body of evidence suggests that attempts to address gaps in health care and education at an early age are especially likely to yield positive results, Blue Cross said.
The foundation is seeking projects that use the “collective impact” model — entire communities and multiple agencies working together — to solve problems. Most recently, the foundation used this model in its Challenge for a Healthier Louisiana grant program, which funded communitywide approaches to obesity.
A full request for proposals and application are at www.bcbslafoundation.org.
Cox Business acquires RapidScale
Cox Business has acquired RapidScale, a cloud-based service that manages everyday information technology functions such as email backup/hosting, data recovery, desktop management and office applications.
The price was not disclosed. Victor Cooper, a Cox spokesman, said RapidScale fits with the company’s core data, voice and video products by adding another layer of technology expertise.
Combining Cox Business’ infrastructure connectivity and data delivery with RapidScale’s cloud-based services creates a solution for small and medium-sized businesses, Cooper said.
Business climate workshop planned
A workshop on "Shaping Business Climate via Initiatives in Public Policy and Incentives" will be held Sept. 25-26 in the Southeast Louisiana Business Center at 1514 Martens Drive in Hammond.
The registration deadline is 11:59 p.m. Sept. 14. Tuition is $250 for Louisiana Industrial Development Executives Association members and $300 for nonmembers.
The course will inform economic developers in Louisiana on the economic and political debates on business climate issues such as taxes, regulation and incentives, and provide opportunities to improve their skills in communicating policy positions to the electronic and print media and in mobilizing business community participation in support of policies.
Information and registration are at www.lidea.org.
T-shirt retailer plans 12 La. stores
Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More is planning 12 franchise stores in Louisiana over the next three years.
The company is a garment-decorating retail store where customers design their own apparel. It has more than 100 locations in 25 states, including one store in Hammond that is owned and operated by Joey and Christi Marceaux.
The company is targeting greater New Orleans, Kenner, Mandeville, Metairie, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Lafayette, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Monroe and Bossier City.
Business funding workshop scheduled
A workshop on funding a business will be held by the SCORE Baton Rouge chapter from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at LSU Emerging Technology, 340 E. Parker Blvd., Baton Rouge.
The workshop is the fifth session in a simple steps series to starting a business, in which the first four are recommended but not required.
Workshop topics include financial statement analysis; accounting and bookkeeping systems; sources of traditional and nontraditional capital; banking relations; and making the "go/no-go" decision.
Information and registration are at batonrougearea.score.org.
Behavioral health hospital expands
Apollo Behavioral Health Hospital has opened at its expanded facility at 9938 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.
The new center increases patient care occupancy from 18 to 24 for psychiatric services and replaces a Sumrall Drive facility.
Apollo Behavioral Health Hospital was founded in 2012 by Gopinath Gopalam. Apollo began its outpatient services in 2013. Its website is www.apollo-bhh.com.
Gator Millworks starts construction
Gator Millworks has started construction on a 76,000-square-foot facility at 8576 Florida Blvd. in Denham Springs.
The company has two locations but is consolidating into one space that will contain offices, collaborative spaces, educational classroom and production areas, said Chad Foster, CEO and president.
“This building is going to give us the space that we need because we have already outgrown our current facility. It’s going to give the shop the space it needs to produce higher quality millwork,” said Lacey Meier, vice president of preconstruction.
Gator Millworks delayed planned construction because of the 2016 flood and had an opportunity to purchase adjacent property for the building. It is expected to move into the new facility in the summer of 2019.
Ad Federation plans annual auction
The American Advertising Federation of Baton Rouge will host its annual Media Auction from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21 at Juban’s Creole Restaurant, 3739 Perkins Road, in Baton Rouge.
The fundraiser auction will include donated packages and services from local creative firms, industry service companies and local media outlets, which local media buyers, small businesses and nonprofit organizations can bid on. The event is free to attend and open to the public. The funds collected are for community projects and scholarships.
Reservation requests go to fundraising@aafbr.org.
Employee engagement seminar scheduled
A Tech Park Academy seminar on employee engagement is being held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Louisiana Technology Park, 7117 Florida Blvd., in Baton Rouge.
Committing resources to employees, workspace improvements, experience, job satisfaction and communication can contribute to employee engagement and retention.
Cost is $10 and includes lunch. Information and registration are at www.latechpark.com/events.
Apartments open on Camp Street
Montagnet Properties has completed the development of multifamily apartments at 3601 Camp St.
The building, originally home to the historic Frank T. Howard School No. 2, has been completely renovated into 21 one- and two-bedroom apartments. The developer/owner is Steve Montagnet.
The building was designed by noted New Orleans architect Julius Koch, with its construction completed in 1903. Originally the Frank T. Howard School No. 2, it was renamed to the New Orleans Free School in the 1970s and used as a school until 2009.
Montagnet Properties bought the building from the school board in 2012. Renovations were completed in cooperation with the Louisiana Division of Historic Preservation and the United States National Park Service. The three-story apartment building is equipped with washer/dryers, stainless appliances and granite countertops.