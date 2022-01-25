The number of passengers who flew into and out of Baton Rouge Metro Airport was up 55% in 2021 compared to the year before. But passenger numbers are still about 70% of what they were before the COVID pandemic.
The airport said Tuesday there were 562,834 passengers who went through the facility last year, up from nearly 200,000 passengers in 2020. Air travel came to a virtual halt in spring 2020 because of the pandemic, with passenger numbers plummeting by more than 90% in April compared to the year before.
In 2019, Baton Rouge Metro reported passenger volumes of 822,425.
Baton Rouge did slightly better than the national average in comparison to 2019 numbers. Based on TSA Through counts, the airport reached 70% of its 2019 passenger numbers, compared to the national average of 68.8%. TSA numbers are slightly different than the airport’s numbers because of a lag in data collection and the fact that airline employees are counted, said Jim Caldwell, Baton Rouge Metro spokesman.
Airline seating capacity is lagging behind 2019 levels, but it is continuing to improve. Delta has replace three regional jets, which flew daily to Atlanta and carried 76 passengers, with 112 seat Boeing 717 jets. A fourth 717 is set to fly to Atlanta, beginning in March.
Caldwell said the airport should almost be back to 2019 capacity by May, if airlines hold to their current plans. However, pilot shortages and other staffing issues are causing companies to adjust their schedules much closer when flights are set to happen.