The East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority approved plans to acquire 34 parcels of land in the Plank Road corridor, which would be used as part of an effort to develop a $40 million to $50 million express bus route between LSU and north Baton Rouge.
Chris Tyson, executive director of the RDA, said the measure “begins the process” and that any transfer of property into the authority’s land bank would have to be approved by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council. The adjudicated properties are currently held by the city-parish. Tyson said the initial list, approved Thursday by RDA commissioners, could change. For example, the RDA may not be able to get a clear title to some of the land.
“This is part and parcel of our efforts along Plank Road,” Tyson said. “Our goal is to leverage that potential infrastructure investment.”
The city-parish is proposing a 10-mile bus rapid transit route starting at LSU, going up Nicholson Drive to Government Street near the River Center; east to 22nd Street a few blocks from Baton Rouge Magnet High; north onto Plank Road concluding near its interchange with Airline Highway. The plan is a revamp of the proposed Baton Rouge tram, which would have run from downtown to LSU and was backed by former Mayor-President Kip Holden.
The city-parish is seeking to amend its application for funding the tram to the bus rapid transit with the Federal Transit Administration. The goal is to get money for the project as part of the small starts application, which funds projects of less than $250 million. The application will be submitted in September 2019, Tyson said. The federal government provides a 50 percent to 60 percent match in the transit program.
As part of the bus rapid transit program, Tyson said the RDA is pursing a redevelopment of Plank Road, which he said is a key part of the bus rapid transit corridor and a blighted area that needs help.
“If you drive down this corridor today, you would naturally be overwhelmed with skepticism about the doability of anything to come out of this,” said John Noland, chairman of the RDA board of commissioners. “It’s going to take a lot of effort to get things to fall into place. But then again, they’ve been falling out of place for 50 years and we’ve got to find a way to reverse that tide.”
The RDA wants to find partners to redevelop the land as part of a plan to address community needs.
In a related matter, the RDA also passed a measure establishing a cooperative endeavor agreement with the Southern University Law Center to help clear titles on adjudicated properties and make it easier to put abandoned land in the land bank.
Tyson said much of the work involves finding the heirs for abandoned property, not heavy duty legal issues. This would give Southern Law students some good basic training and reduce the workload for the RDA attorney.
The RDA is working on a similar agreement with LSU’s Paul M. Hebert Law Center, where Tyson serves as a professor. That deal should be reached in 2019, Tyson said.
The RDA also passed a measure giving the YWCA of Greater Baton Rouge an option to purchase five acres in the mixed-use Ardendale development, which would be the site for an early childhood and women’s center. No price for the land was discussed.
The exact location in Ardendale was not discussed because of issues involving wetlands and where affordable housing will be located in the development. Ardendale is a 200-acre site northeast of Baton Rouge Community College near Florida Boulevard in a neighborhood bounded by Greenwell Springs Road and roughly between North Ardenwood Drive and North Lobdell Boulevard.
The YWCA wants to build a $5 million center that would provide child care assistance to low-income families and health services to expectant mothers.