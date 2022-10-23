Dr. Jenny Sones of the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine received a Catalyst Award from the National Academy of Medicine.
Sponsored by the National Institute of Aging, the award includes a $50,000 cash prize and travel costs to attend an annual Global Innovator Summit. Sones was one of 25 Americans to win the award.
She is principal investigator of a study that investigates the effects of maternal obesity and the transgenerational effect of preeclampsia, a complication of pregnancy that often involves high blood pressure and organ damage. If left untreated, it can be fatal. Sones' hypothesis is disease factors can be reversed if the mother loses weight before pregnancy.
--
Cardiovascular Institute of the South received two gold awards from the American Heart Association for its commitment to reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke through cholesterol and blood pressure management.
For the fourth year in a row, CIS has earned gold recognition for the accuracy of blood pressure management, with more than 70% of the affected adult patients having controlled blood pressure as part of the Target: BP initiative. CIS had more than 80% of patients with controlled blood pressure, earning the Gold Plus award.
In addition, CIS also received the Check. Change. Control. Cholesterol Gold Award for having more than 70% of adult, at-risk patients appropriately managed with statin therapy.
CIS has 21 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi.
--
Carmen R. Austin, an associate broker at Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate, has earned the SIOR office designation awarded by the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors.
There are about 3,600 SIOR members worldwide.
Austin has more than 21 years experience in the commercial real estate market.
She earned a master's in business administration in entrepreneurship from LSU.
--
Meredith Hathorn, managing partner with Foley & Judell in Baton Rouge, was elected to serve as chair of the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board.
The board protects and strengthens the municipal bond market and is overseen by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Congress.
Hathorn was elected to the board in 2020 and was vice chair last year.
She has been with Foley & Judell since 1985.
She earned an undergraduate degree from LSU and a law degree from the Tulane University School of Law.