The former Gonzales headquarters of longtime rain gear maker Neese Industries has been sold about six months after it closed down for $1.5 million to Ash Brothers LLC.
Neese Industries was acquired last year and its local operations were shuttered by the Memphis buyer, Safety Supply Corp., as part of a consolidation of operations in Memphis. The company was on a month-to-month lease before it moved out, Ascension Parish officials told The Advocate at the time. Neese Enterprises Inc. was the primary owner of the property, according to Ascension Parish records.
The industrial property that spans 69,000 square feet was listed for sale for as much as $3.8 million, according to marketing materials by Waters & Pettit. Most recently, the property was marketed for nearly $2.3 million, according to Elfin Realty marketing materials.
Baton Rouge-based Elfin Realty represented the buyer and the seller in the deal.
The property has frontage road access to Airline Highway, a parking lot with 70 spaces in addition to a 54,110-square-foot warehouse. It also has about 15,180 square feet of office space and a large conference room.
Ash Brothers is controlled by Al Robert Sr., Al Robert Jr., Stephen Robert and Harry Robert, according to state incorporation records.
The Robert brothers control Ronald J. Robert Distributor Inc., a Gonzales-based fuel distribution business with more than 300 employees that builds gas stations and has more than a dozen store and truck stop locations. The brothers also run The Cabin Restaurant and Events, both of which are about 10 miles south of the former Neese Industries site.
None of the company representatives were immediately available for comment about plans for the property.