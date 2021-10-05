Premier Health, which runs urgent care clinics across 10 states, said Tuesday it will spend $1.5 million to expand staffing at its Baton Rouge headquarters, a move that will create 50 new jobs.
The new jobs will have an average annual salary of $50,000, plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. The expansion is expected to create 57 indirect jobs in Baton Rouge.
Premier Health has 500 employees in Baton Rouge. The company was founded in 1999 and manages the day-to-day operations of more than 85 urgent care clinics, including 45 in Louisiana. Nearly 1 million patients annually receive medical care at Premier clinics.
The company has entered into a joint venture with Michigan-based Trinity Health to expand its network of clinics into new markets. Premier expects to surpass 100 urgent care clinics in 13 states by the end of the year, and plans to expand more.
“Premier Health is proud to call Louisiana home,” Premier Health CEO Steve Sellars said. “We care about our state and the people who live here. We also believe the need for improved access to convenient, quality healthcare is not going away, in Louisiana or anywhere for that matter.”
Phil Rainier, a spokesman for Premier Health, said the expansion of administrative staff is being driven to support the growth in the number of clinics. The company is currently hiring now to support the growth.
Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System and Trinity Health are part owners of Premier Health. The urgent care system runs Lake After Hours across the region.
To secure the proposed project, the state offered Premier an incentive package that includes LED FastStart. Premier will be eligible for a performance-based grant of up to $250,000. The company also is expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs program.