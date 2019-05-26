Empowerment Policy conference scheduled
An Empowerment Policy conference to address issues that affect African American communities in Louisiana and educate the public on how to become more involved and active in their communities is scheduled for Sept. 27-28 at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans.
The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus and the Urban League of Louisiana recently announced the conference.
"Policy, partnerships, programming and people lead to equitable action and change, and that is the essence of the Urban League of Louisiana and the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus," said Judy Reese Morse, president and CEO of the Urban League of Louisiana.
"Our goal is present this conference as a way to help capture the untapped capacity and ideas that are already in our communities. We hope to not only be able to overcome systemic obstacles but help our citizens to achieve unprecedented levels of success," said Rep. Randal Gaines, of Laplace, who is also chairman of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus.
For more information, visit urbanleaguela.org.
Event to promote food, beverage products
Promoting the development of sustainable, value-added foods and beverages will be the subject of an LSU Agricultural Center Audubon Sugar Institute symposium June 6-7 at the Lod Cook Conference Center at LSU, 3848 W. Lakeshore Drive, in Baton Rouge.
Registration begins at 7:45 a.m., with the event concluding at 4:30 p.m. Optional technical tours on June 7 will go to the AgCenter Food Incubator on the LSU campus and the AgCenter Audubon Sugar Institute in St. Gabriel. Breakfast will be served before the tours.
The program will include discussions about new directions for sugar product, including the use of sugar cane and sweet sorghum in the production of food products and the antioxidant activities of sweet sorghum and rice. The symposium is part of a series of meetings for the advancement and development of sugar crop research.
Lunch is included in the $80 registration fee, and students can register for the discounted price of $20. Registration is at bit.ly/309XBXI.
Conference focuses on vascular medicine
The New Cardiovascular Horizons conference is being held May 28-31 at the Roosevelt Hotel, 130 Roosevelt Way, in New Orleans.
The international, multispecialty, educational conference showcases vascular medicine and intervention with the goal of improving care for patients with vascular disease through the use of advanced technology and techniques and is designed for physicians of all specialties, as well as nurses, medical staff and administrators.
“Improving outcomes requires better provider and patient awareness, effective and precise diagnosis, state-of-the art medical therapy with longitudinal follow-up, and implementation of advanced interventional and surgical therapy," said Craig Walker, interventional cardiologist, president and founder of Cardiovascular Institute of the South. "It also requires better wound healing, rehabilitation and addressing the high-risk of cardiovascular death predominately related to myocardial and cerebral ischemia."
Among events planned are a fellows course for physicians-in-training and a business of peripheral interventions course on the financial and economic effects of amputations, peripheral interventions, reimbursements and other health care industry topics.
Conference information, costs and registration are at ncvh.org.
Researcher looking into sweet potato shape
LSU Agricultural Center professor Arthur Villordon is researching how growers can manipulate agricultural inputs, such as fertilizer, to control the shape of sweet potatoes during growth.
In the processing industry, especially in french fry production, more uniform, round-shaped roots are desirable, producing more uniform slices.
Consistency in root shape is also needed for increased mechanization, leading to overall reduced cost of production.
Because root shape is essentially determined by length and width, Villordon’s research goal is to control the downward root growth, or length, stopping it at some point and then focusing on a subsequent increase in root diameter.
Past data indicated that potassium is responsible for increases in diameter, Villordon said.
Based on findings in other plant species, growing evidence suggests phosphorus is a likely candidate for determining root length.
Focusing on fertilizer inputs, Villordon is looking for the key nutrient associated with root length.
Results from his two-year greenhouse study have been published in the American Society for Horticulture Science. This information is guiding field trials at the LSU AgCenter Sweet Potato Research Station near Chase.
DCS, Dragflow expand on product lines
DSC Dredge LLC in Reserve and Verona, Italy-based Dragflow S.r.l. have joined forces to expand each other's product lines.
DSC and Dragflow began discussing in 2018 how each company could complement the other's product lines, basically filling the gaps in each other’s portfolio.
"There is no overlap in our product lines and this partnership will allow DSC to offer high quality dredging equipment to our customers that we didn’t have available from our current product lines," said DSC President and CEO Bob Wetta. "And being able to cooperate in the manufacturing of Dragflow equipment will help reduce some of the transportation costs in providing competitively priced high-quality dredging equipment.”
DSC specializes in customizing dredging equipment to meet clients’ specific needs, operating manufacturing facilities in Reserve; Poplarville, Mississippi; and Greenbush, Michigan. Dragflow has more than 25 years of experience in manufacturing heavy duty pumps and dredging equipment, focused on dredging, mining and industrial sectors.
"With a consolidated presence in the U.S. and Europe, DSC and Dragflow will represent an important reference point in the dredging and mining market,” said Maurizio Masotti, founder of Dragflow. "From the operational point of view, the possibility of mutually utilizing the respective headquarters will be a great advantage to better serve our customers, which often require products with very fast delivery times; furthermore, this will provide us with an undoubted advantage in terms of after-sales service."
Applicants sought for college, career program
Urban Restoration Enhancement Corp. is accepting applications by June 9 for its 2019 College & Career Ready IGNITE Fellowship, an interactive summer and after-school initiative that promotes entrepreneurship through training and college and career readiness and ACT preparation for ninth-12th graders.
An Entrepreneurship Boot Camp is set June 19 through July 3. Program hours will be during the day, Monday through Friday. Students learn how to develop a business plan and participate in internships at local businesses for professional experience that aligns with their career aspirations. Students also participate in a live business pitch competition, judged by local entrepreneurs.
ACT Prep and College and Career Readiness will be held Sept. 3 through Nov. 13. Program hours will be after school, Monday through Wednesday. Students will learn ACT test-taking skills; explore college opportunities; develop critical thinking skills; and discover tips for financial planning and budgeting for college. Program participants will be required to register for the official fall ACT exam.
The 2019 IGNITE Fellowship is offered through UREC’s College and Career Ready Initiative in partnership with Southern University’s College of Business, the Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation, Louisiana Department of Education, Capital Area United Way and the city of Baton Rouge. Visit urecbr.com/ignite2019 for program details and registration.
PT Solutions, Tulane Health operating clinic
Tulane Health System and PT Solutions will operate a stand-alone physical therapy clinic at 10017 Jefferson Highway in River Ridge.
The clinic, previously operated as A&K Physical Therapy, will become Tulane PT Solutions Physical Therapy – River Ridge early this fall.
The clinic’s physical therapists treat adults and children suffering pain or dysfunction from injury, stress, bad posture or recent surgery with individualized treatments and programs.
The location is Tulane’s fifth physical therapy clinic, and there are plans to add additional free-standing locations in the future.
Tulane Health System has more than 500 physicians with facilities throughout the New Orleans area. PT Solutions is a privately owned physical therapy practice with 70 locations across eight states. The company teamed up with Tulane Health System in 2015 to manage and expand Tulane’s rehabilitation services.
For information, call (504) 818-2300.