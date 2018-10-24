While the trade dispute between the U.S. and China has triggered an import tariff on U.S. liquefied natural gas, Asia will continue to be a stronger market for U.S. LNG exports than Europe, an expert said Wednesday.
The forecast would be good news for Louisiana’s booming LNG export industry, which has taken off in recent years and has several mega-projects on the drawing board.
“Gas is going to go where it generates the biggest bottom line for companies, and for the time being, I think that’s going to continue to be Asia,” said Ron Ripple, a University of Tulsa professor who spoke as part of the annual LSU Energy Summit.
The summit touched on Louisiana’s role in the global energy landscape.
Louisiana is home to one of the only, and the largest, U.S. LNG export facilities, at Sabine Pass, and several billion dollars’ worth of LNG mega-projects are under construction or in planning phases. The industry, and its thousands of temporary construction workers, has boosted the Lake Charles economy to one of the hottest in the country in recent years.
China has imposed a 10 percent tariff on U.S. LNG as part of an ongoing trade battle with President Donald Trump's administration, raising the possibility of further delays in the billions of dollars’ worth of LNG export projects planned for Louisiana.
Four such projects in Louisiana already are approved by federal regulators but have yet to start construction, Ripple said.
But the price difference between Asian and European markets make it possible for gas sellers to absorb the cost of the tariffs and continue to sell in the country, he said. “I don’t think there’s going to be that big of an impact,” he said.
Uncertainties in the industry include China’s domestic production and pipeline imports of gas, as well as Japan’s restart of nuclear energy facilities. Japan has in recent years been a major importer of gas.
A lack of tankers also will spell higher freight costs for U.S. exporters, he said.
The majority of growth in LNG export capacity is expected to come from the U.S. over the next decade or so. Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass already ships gas to 23 countries, including China. A large amount of capacity already under construction has sent an “economic signal” to other developers that capacity could be underutilized if they began construction immediately, Ripple said.
Also speaking at the event was Raphael Bostic, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, who said few large companies the bank has talked to have changed their capital expenditure plans to spend the money they saved in the corporate tax cut passed by Congressional Republicans and the Trump administration. Most of the companies use long-term planning cycles and aren’t changing those, Bostic said.
The top issue facing businesses across the Atlanta Fed’s district, which includes parts of Louisiana, is a lack of workers, Bostic said, but companies are not generally paying employees more to fix the problem, part of a nationwide trend toward wage stagnation seen in recent years.
The Great Recession caused lingering “psychological” issues that might be contributing to that trend, he suggested. Companies may not want to lay off large numbers workers like they did during the crash, and workers don’t want to “make waves” because of the firings they witnessed. Also, the workforce shortage may not be as acute as companies say, and many have committed to finding technology instead of finding people to do work.