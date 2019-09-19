Casino winnings in the Baton Rouge market were down by .2% in August from a year ago, a narrow revenue drop that extended the market’s losing streak to two years. Winnings at Baton Rouge's three riverboats dropped from $20.2 million to $20.1 million. The market hasn't posted a year-to-year increase in casino revenue since August 2017. The narrow loss was due to a big drop in business at the Belle of Baton Rouge. Revenue at the Belle, the oldest riverboat in the city, fell 24.2% from $3.1 million to $2.4 million.