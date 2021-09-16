The first Baton Rouge location of Total Wine is set to open September 23.
The 31,226-square-foot store is located in the Siegen Village Shopping Center, in a space that had been occupied by Office Depot.
This will be the fourth Total Wine in Louisiana, joining locations in Lafayette, Metairie and Mandeville.
The chain bills itself as the nation’s largest independent fine wine retailer and carries about 8,000 different wines, 2,500 beers and 3,000 spirits.
Prices range from less than $4 for a bottle of budget-friendly red wine to more than $4,000 for a high-end Scotch whiskey.