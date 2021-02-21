Louisiana LNG facilities

Two liquefied natural gas export terminals operate in Louisiana, but many others are under construction, approved or proposed.

Existing LNG export terminals

Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass LNG, 3.5 billion cubic feet of LNG per day

Sempra Energy's Cameron LNG joint venture, 2.15 billion cubic feet of LNG per day

LNG export terminals under construction

Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass LNG, 1.41 billion cubic feet of LNG per day

Tellurian's Driftwood LNG, 4 billion cubic feet of LNG per day

Approved, not yet under construction

Lake Charles LNG, 2.2 billion cubic feet of LNG per day

Magnolia LNG, 1.18 billion cubic feet of LNG per day

Sempra Energy's joint venture Cameron LNG expansion, 1.4 billion cubic feet of LNG per day

Venture Global's Plaquemine LNG, 3.4 billion cubic feet of LNG per day

Proposed LNG export terminals