Harb’s Oasis, a 40-year-old Baton Rouge garden center and landscaping company, is shutting down.
The business at 13827 Coursey Blvd. has started a going out of business sale that is expected to last until the end of the year.
“It’s been very, very slow for the last 2½, 3 years,” said Beth McWilliams, manager of Harb’s. “Business never really picked up.”
Harb’s flirted with closing in 2017, when longtime owners Charbel and Ruth Harb put the business up for sale and said they were closing day-to-day operations until a buyer could be found. In early 2018, it was announced that Jerry and Lindsay All were buying the business. But the new owners were unable to turn around Harb’s.
Longtime customers have been stopping by Harb’s to visit the business one last time, McWilliams said.
“People are sorry to hear that we are closing and wondering where they will get pond supplies,” she said.