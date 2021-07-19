Canadian methanol manufacturer Methanex Corp. plans to restart construction on a plant in Ascension Parish after hitting the pause button more than a year ago.

Methanex had decided to defer $500 million in spending for its third methanol plant in Geismar for 18 months starting in early April 2020, citing an uncertain global economy at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The previously planned $1.4 billion methanol plant, which is expected to produce 1.8 million tons of methanol, had reached a final investment decision before the pandemic and its related economic lockdown began.

The size of the plant was reduced by $200 million to $600 million, making overall costs for the project between $1.25 billion up to $1.35 billion.

"This revised estimate is based on a significant reduction in the project's execution risk profile," according to the company.

The Vancouver-based company expects to begin manufacturing methanol from the plant by the end of 2023 or early 2024, which is later than previously planned in 2022.

The plant is expected to create 62 permanent jobs for a total of 230 jobs across all three plants in Geismar.

The average price of methanol has been around $430 per ton the past few months, which is closer to pricing during 2018. During 2019 and 2020, average prices for methanol dropped to lows closer to $200 per ton, according to the Methanol Institute.

The company estimates that demand for methanol will increase by 20%, or 16 million tons, in the next five years .

