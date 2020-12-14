There are nine local technology startups vying for a chance to win $50,000 from local investors during the Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week in mid-January.
There were 56 startups which applied for a chance to pitch ideas to judges next month and nine semi-finalists selected.
Baton Rouge based startups include real estate sales tool Unlock'd; payroll and business functions tool Omnidek; lawn care operator business application Check; telehealth business Relief Telemed; InQ an assessment tool for talent management and entrepreneur networking tool Mintor.
Lafayette-based Neuro Rescue is a startup which developed a product that cools down patients after a cardiac arrest meant to preserve neurological function on the way to a hospital.
Two technology startups outside Louisiana are San Mateo, California-based LLENA (AI) Health Solutions Inc. which is a tool used to create restaurant menus with the glycemic index for meals alongside Newark, New Jersey-based PeduL which is a crowdfunding tool for students to raise money for college.
The annual conference for startup businesses known as BREW is in its 10th year and will be held Jan. 19-21. Keynote speakers and panelists, panel topics and ticket availability will be announced in the coming weeks. Details will be at www.celebratebrew.com.
The final pitches for finalists is expected to be held on Jan. 21.
Last year, out of more than 40 startups applying, 11 semi-finalists made pitches during a closed-door session at the Louisiana Technology Park organized by Nexus LA. Four finalists made pitches to judges and investors.
Eligible businesses must have less than $250,000 in annual revenue between January and December 2019, be incorporated as a company and based in Louisiana or willing to relocate. Startups need to have a strong management team and a unique product in a potentially high-growth business. Any company that applied to the competition in the past can apply again. The investor group behind the funding is the Red Stick Angels, a group of accredited investors interested in high-growth businesses.
Last year the competition was won by Pass It Down, a virtual museum exhibit technology startup which relocated its headquarters to Baton Rouge and has since raised more money from angel investors.