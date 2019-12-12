Ann Marie Marmande, a longtime LSU fundraiser, has been named president of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation.

Marmande, who takes over on January 15, was most recently senior vice president of principal gifts for the LSU Foundation. She will replace Christel Slaughter, who has served as interim president since November 2018. Slaughter took over when former foundation head John Paul Funes was found to have to have embezzled from the charity.