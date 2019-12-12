Ann Marie Marmande, a longtime LSU fundraiser, has been named president of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation.
Marmande, who takes over on Jan. 15, was most recently senior vice president of principal gifts for the LSU Foundation. She will replace Christel Slaughter, who has served as interim president since November 2018. Slaughter took over when former foundation head John Paul Funes was found to have embezzled from the charity. Funes pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering and is currently serving a 33-month sentence at a federal prison in Indiana.
By bringing in a new permanent director, Slaughter said the OLOL Foundation is starting a new chapter and putting the scandal around Funes behind it. Opening the OLOL Children’s Hospital, which had been a long focus of the charity also helped, she said. “To me, that was really the culmination of years of effort,” she said.
The next challenge will be to pay for programming and operations at the Children’s Hospital and focus on more things at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Slaughter said.
The reaction from donors about Marmande’s selection has been “very positive. Even the people who don’t know Ann Marie know of her and the work she did at the foundation,” Slaughter said.
Tom Adamek, who headed the foundation's search committee, praised Marmande's "professionalism, integrity and enthusiasm."
"She is an accomplished and highly-respected philanthropy executive and a devoted leader for our community and state," he said.
The search to find a permanent director for the foundation, which had nearly $43 million in total assets as of June 30, 2017, took several months. Slaughter said it yielded about 20 people who were qualified enough for consideration, "which is good,” she said. “Foundation work is an interesting skill set. Not every fundraiser is a good fit. It’s about stewardship and relationships.”
Marmande has spent the past 20 years at LSU in a number of roles, including director of alumni relations for the School of Social Work, senior director of development for the College of Science and vice president for development. Marmande has had her current role with the LSU Foundation since August 2016, focused on gifts of $1 million or more.
Marmande, who earned a bachelor's degree in rehabilitation services from LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans and a masters in social work from LSU, said she was inspired by Our Lady of the Lake's dedication to its core values of healing and community service.
“I believe in the power of philanthropy, exemplified by the many transformations I’ve witnessed at LSU and at Our Lady of the Lake, and most recently through Our Lady of the Lake’s role in the development of their Children’s Hospital," she said in a statement.