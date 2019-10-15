The former Kmart store at Airline Highway and Cornerview Street has been redeveloped as Cornerview Plaza, a 124,000- square-foot shopping center.
Ross Dress for Less, Five Below and Aspen Dental already have opened their locations in the shopping center. Marshalls is schedule to open Thursday and ULTA Beauty will be in business by early November. A ribbon cutting and grand re-opening ceremony will be held Friday.
Kmart closed the Gonzales store in early 2017 as part of an ongoing series of shutdowns led by the chain’s financially troubled parent company, Sears Holdings.
Covington-based Stirling Properties has been in charge of the redevelopment and re-tenanting of the shopping center.