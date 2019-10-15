Advocate staff photo by ELLYN COUVILLION -The former Kmart store at Airline Highway and Cornerview Street has been redeveloped as Cornerview Plaza, a 124,000 square foot shopping center.

Ross Dress for Less, Five Below and Aspen Dental have already opened their locations in the shopping center. Marshalls is schedule to open Thursday and ULTA Beauty will be in business by early November. A ribbon cutting and grand re-opening ceremony will be held Friday.

