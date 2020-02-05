A new benefit launched by a Louisiana healthcare provider is offering free 'telemedicine' to eligible members.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana's Medicaid business called Healthy Blue is offering members the option to access medical and behavioral healthcare providers through telehealth visits at no cost.
The initiative will allow patients to connect with doctors, licensed therapists, psychologists and psychiatrists through a webcam via LiveHealth Online.
It'll be available on any smartphone, tablet, or computer.
“By making LiveHealth Online available at no cost to Healthy Blue members, not only are we redefining what’s possible in healthcare, we are empowering individuals and families to improve their health outcomes,” said Healthy Blue President Aaron Lambert.
Since the telehealth option is offered as a benefit, members won't have to pay any fees for the the LiveHealth Online visits.
“LiveHealth Online provides new opportunities to access doctors and specialists that may have once been out of reach, and it removes barriers that may have prevented individuals from accessing the care they need, when they need it. This new benefit will help improve lives and simplify healthcare for the Louisianans we are privileged to serve.”
