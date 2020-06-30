Malco Theaters said its Gonzales Cinema, which reopened last week after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will only be open on weekends.
The theater chain reopened the Gonzales Cinema on Friday. But Memphis, Tennessee-based Malco said it is making adjustments in its operations and will only be open Friday through Sunday. The change is because many of the movies that were set to open in July have had their release dates pushed into August because of the continuing rise in coronavirus cases.
“Once new releases return July 31, we will reopen to a full schedule,” said Karen Melton, a Malco spokeswoman. She said attendance at the Gonzales theater was on par with what the company expected.
The plan is to have all of Malco’s theaters fully operational by August.
Malco has been screening a mix of classic family films such as “Jaws”, “The Goonies” and “E.T. The Extraterrestrial”, movies released before the pandemic hit, such as “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “The Invisible Man” and current films that are also offered on pay-per-view, such as “Irresistible”, directed by Jon Stewart and starring Steve Carrell.
The delay in the release of big budget new movies has caused theater chains to shuffle their previously announced reopening plans. Cinemark had said it would open its Perkins Rowe theater on Friday. That’s now been pushed back three weeks to July 24, according to the theater’s website.
Celebrity Theaters, which had announced a July 10 reopening, put a message on its Facebook page the plans have been delayed “out of an abundance of caution and due to the lack of availability of product from our partners in distribution”. Celebrity said it will evaluate when to reopen on a weekly basis.
AMC, the nation’s largest movie chain and owner and operator of theaters at the Mall of Louisiana and on Hatteras Avenue, had said it would open most of its properties by July 15. The company Tweeted the re-openings had been delayed to July 30.