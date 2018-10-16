AccuTemp, a local air conditioning and heating service company, has purchased an office-warehouse on North Harco Drive for $1.15 million and plans to move its operations there.
According to documents filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office, The Harbor LLC, a company made up of AccuTemp owner Joshua Davis and his wife, Ariel, bought the space at 2027 North Harco. The seller was Acoustical Specialties & Supply LLC.
The property includes 32,800 square feet of office and warehouse space on a 5-acre lot, said Rhett Sandusky, an agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices – United Properties, who represented AccuTemp in the deal.
AccuTemp, which currently has offices at 12544 Jefferson Highway, needs more room for future growth, Sandusky said. The business plans to start renovating the space at the beginning of the year. Just over 40 people work for AccuTemp, which has been in business since 2006. The business has grown in recent years beyond heating and air conditioning maintenance and repairs and offers services such as energy evaluations and insulation installation.
Gray Hammett III of NAI/Latter & Blum represented the seller.