The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine has been awarded an $11 million federal grant to establish a center for pre-clinical cancer research that will work to develop more efficient anti-cancer drugs.
The money from the National Institutes of Health Centers of Biomedical Research Excellence will be used to create the Center for Pre-Clinical Cancer Research, which will enhance cancer research at LSU and Southern University, strengthen collaborative research efforts with LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans and help with efforts to establish a National Cancer Institute designated cancer center in the state.
“Establishment of a cancer center on the LSU-Baton Rouge campus will allow us to discover novel therapies to treat cancer. It's an exciting time as we launch this new research program,” said Rhonda Cardin, the principal investigator for the grant and a professor in the Department of Pathobiological Services at the vet school.
The research will look at cancers that would benefit from pre-clinical models that are more predictive of how well a drug will work on humans and animals, including breast, liver and prostate cancers. Currently, less than 5% of anti-cancer drugs are successful in clinical trials, indicating that current pre-clinical drug research isn’t predictive of how well a medicine will work on people.
Louisiana ranks fifth in the nation for cancer mortality and is above the national average for cancers that disproportionately affect Blacks.