Louisiana Economic Development says the state got more than 80 project wins in 2019, which represent 12,300 new jobs and more than $8 billion in capital investment.
Among the major announcements in 2019 was the combined $1.5 billion investment Valero and Diamond Green Diesel will make in St. Charles Parish. Valero will increase its capacity to convert isobutane and low modular-weight alkenes into alkylate for high-octane gasoline while Diamond Green will produce renewable diesel fuel. The work will create nearly 126 direct and indirect jobs in southeast Louisiana.
Methanex announced a $1.3 billion methanol plant in July, its third facility in Ascension Parish and one that will result in 263 new jobs.
“At LED, we are proud of our accomplishments that spanned 2019, and we know that success in economic development requires strategic planning, a strong commitment to continual improvement, and execution of a great business plan,” said LED Secretary Don Pierson.
To view the full annual report, click here.