ExxonMobil expects to manufacture products in Port Allen for a small budget airline in a new deal.

Houston-based Avelo Airlines has roots as an express service between U.S. casinos and has grown to a small fleet with fewer than a dozen destinations.

Avelo already buys Mobil Jet Oil II, which is a high performance synthetic gas turbine lubricant used by airliners for more than 5 billion hours on flights.

Avelo tapped ExxonMobil to now also buy Mobil HyJet and Mobilgrease 33 products converting its fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft. HyJet is also a high performance product made of phosphate ester hydraulic fluid for its high pressure systems with more than 10 million hours used on flights. Likewise, the grease product is a multipurpose airframe grease for long-term wear and tear on aircrafts.

Avelo is among a group of budget airlines which seek to scale the business significantly by attracting new customers away from traditional carriers with rock bottom bare bones fares.

These products are manufactured at the Port Allen aviation lubricants plant in West Baton Rouge Parish.

In 2016, ExxonMobil began production as its new 90,000-square-foot aviation lubricant plant as part of a $200 million expansion of the site. The company projected that there will be significant demand for advanced aviation fuels and lubricants in the next few decades.

