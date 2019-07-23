GNC, the national vitamin and supplement chain, said it may close between 700 to 900 low-performing stores before the end of 2020.
The company did not list targeted stores. Locally, the chain has 19 locations in greater New Orleans, 11 in metro Baton Rouge, six in Lafayette and two in Hammond.
GNC has more than 4,100 stores across the U.S., with a similar number of stores inside some CVS pharmacy locations.
During a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings, Ken Martindale, the chairman and chief executive officer, said the move is a result of declining foot traffic, primarily in mall stores. Martindale said the trend of decreasing customers has accelerated in recent months.
Plans are to slash the number of stores inside malls from more than 800 to 400-500 locations. This year, GNC has already shuttered 200 stores.