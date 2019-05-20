Neese Industries, a longtime manufacturer and distributor of rain gear, is closing its Gonzales operations at the end of May, a move that will put about 30 people out of work.
Neese was purchased last year by Safety Supply Corp. of Memphis, Tennessee, and its subsidiary, Radians Inc. Neese’s inventory has been shipped to Memphis and to Thomasville, North Carolina, where Radians has a facility. Neese’s manufacturing operations in Mexico will remain open.
Officials with Radians said the move will increase the efficiency of operations, lower prices and streamline the ordering process. Memphis is a national distribution hub.
Neese was founded in 1961 when Cliff Neese Sr. began cleaning and refinishing work gloves from local industrial plants. The operation grew to the cleaning and refinishing of all types of protective clothing. By the mid 1960s, the company was manufacturing protective clothing for industrial uses. A few years later, Neese moved into broader consumer projects, making rainwear for motorcyclists, sailing, hunting, fishing, horsemen, and everyday work that required protection from nature’s elements. The uniform division soon followed and began manufacturing protective wear for postal workers, law enforcement officers and security personnel. NeeseWearFR was added to meet the demand for flame-resistant coveralls and protective garments.
Kate McArthur, president and chief executive officer of the Ascension Economic Development Corp., the parish’s economic development agency, said the move doesn’t come as a surprise. McArthur said Neese had been on a month-to-month lease on its offices at 10646 Airline Highway since the business was sold.
Radians Inc. serves industrial, sporting goods, hardware and do-it-yourself markets, and law enforcement and public safety sectors with products that include safety eyewear, vests, glasses and apparel; reusable and disposable hearing protection; head gear; hard hats; performance gloves; work boots; barricade tape; goggles, face shields, hearing protection and electronic ear muffs.