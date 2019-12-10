NEW BR.bellebiz.092619 TS 291.jpg
Winnings by casinos in the Baton Rouge market were down by 1.1% in October from a year ago, as a big drop in business at the Belle of Baton Rouge wiped out gains by the city’s two other riverboats.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

The state's 15 riverboat casinos, four racinos and land-based casino were down 1.6% to $185.2 million in winnings in October from $188.1 million a year ago, according to figures released Tuesday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

Video poker winnings statewide were up 4% during that same period to $50.2 million from $48.3 million.

Winnings at Baton Rouge's three riverboats dropped from $18.5 million to $18.3 million. The market hasn't posted a year-to-year increase in casino revenue since August 2017.

Revenue at the Belle, the oldest riverboat in the city, was down by 22.7% from $2.7 million to $2.1 million. L'Auberge Baton Rouge had a 2.7% increase in winnings to $12 million from $11.7 million. Hollywood Casino had a 1.9% gain to nearly $4.3 million from nearly $4.2 million.

Casino winnings in the New Orleans gambling market were up 1.1% from $47.1 million to $47.7 million.

The slots at the Fair Grounds racetrack had the best performance, posting a 9.5% revenue gain from $3.4 million to $3.7 million. The Harrah's land-based casino posted $22.9 million in winnings in October, 2.3% more than the $22.4 million from October 2018.

The market's three riverboats had a 1.1% gain in revenue to $21 million from $20.1 million. Boomtown New Orleans had a 2.9% increase to $9.5 million. Treasure Chest was up by 2.1% to $8.4 million. The Amelia Belle in Amelia was down by 6.4% to $3.1 million.

In other markets, Acadiana, which is represented by the Evangeline Downs racetrack, was up 2% to $6.3 million. Shreveport-Bossier City, which has the most riverboats of any market along with the Harrah's Louisiana Downs track, was up 1.3% to $50.3 million. Casino revenue at Lake Charles' three riverboats and slots at the Delta Downs racetrack fell by 6.7% to $62.7 million.

Email Timothy Boone at tboone@theadvocate.com.

