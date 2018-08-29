Dixie Landin’/Blue Bayou is again pursuing a major expansion first proposed in 2008 that would create a campground and parking area near the amusement and water park at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Highland Road.
A permit notice was issued Monday by the New Orleans District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to clear, grade and fill in an L-shaped tract behind Home Depot on the west side of Highland.
The corps previously authorized the expansion in September 2010 and the permit was extended five years later. The work would impact 2.81 acres of wetlands and 2.85 acres of water.
Elizabeth Haynes Harrison, director of marketing and entertainment for Dixie Landin,’ said Wednesday the current plans call for “the same exact thing.”
A 20-day period for public comments on the permit application opened Monday. Comments can be submitted to the corps and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.
Owned by Sam B. Haynes Jr., Dixie Landin’ opened in 1999, built with several amusement rides Haynes had operated at the old Fun Fair Park on Airline Highway near Florida Boulevard.
The accompanying, Blue Bayou Water Park offers several water slides and swimming areas.
In addition, the park has expanded its offerings by hosting concert performances, especially country- and Christian-music artists, as well as younger performers who appear on Disney’s cable TV channel.