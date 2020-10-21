Gulf Island Fabrication said it will hire 106 workers its Houma shipyard to complete orders for vessels from the U.S. Navy and National Science Foundation.
The permanent jobs will have an average annual salary of $48,000, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development said the hiring is expected to generate 123 indirect jobs in the Houma-Thibodaux area. Gulf Island already has 308 jobs at the facility along the Houma Navigation Canal.
The state offered the company an incentive package that includes the LED FastStart workforce development program. Gulf Island also is expected to take advantage of the Quality Jobs Program, which provides a 6% cash rebate of annual gross payroll for new jobs for up to 10 years. According to documents submitted with the LED, Gulf Island said the new jobs created by the expansion will have an annual payroll of $3.75 million.
“Due to our long duration contracts with the U.S. Navy and the National Science Foundation, we have an active recruiting effort underway for both professional and skilled craft positions, with an immediate need to hire over 100 craft individuals into our shipyard division,” said Richard W. Heo, chief executive officer of Gulf Island.
The company is building ferries and university research vessels for the NSF and towing, salvage and rescue ships for the Navy.
A job fair will be held from noon to 6 p.m. October 29 at Fletcher Technical Community College on 331 Dickson Road in Houma. Gulf Island is looking to hire ship fitters, welders, tackers and pipe fitters. Information on available jobs is at louisianajobconnection.com.