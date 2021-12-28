South Louisiana was dealt twin blows by the Hurricane Ida and the continued COVID pandemic during 2021, events that hit foundations of the local economy like tourism, petrochemicals and energy.
But while businesses and employees were rising up to meet those challenges, new opportunities were arising in the form of Amazon’s continued expansion in the region, which is revitalizing a part of Baton Rouge. Ochsner Health System announced a new partnership to manufacture personal protective equipment, a move that will create more than 1,200 jobs in Acadiana and further diversify the local economy. The New Orleans entrepreneurial ecosystem hit its stride, with a series of local business getting bought out for hundreds of millions of dollars. New business leaders stepped up to address the issues of the future.
Here is a list of the Top 10 business stories of the year in South Louisiana.
Hurricane Ida disrupts Louisiana economy
When Hurricane Ida smashed into the Louisiana coast in August, it tore through neighborhoods, left more than a million people without power and forced thousands of businesses to shutter.
Louisiana's gross domestic product, a measure of all the goods and services the state produces, shrank by 2.7% in the third quarter of 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Only two other states, New Hampshire and North Dakota, saw their economies contract by more than that.
The U.S. economy as a whole expanded by 2.3%, led by growth in three northeast states along with Hawaii, Florida and Texas.
Natural disasters typically cause a sharp drop in economic activity followed by faster-than-normal growth as communities work to rebuild. But they can cause lasting damage if some residents decide not to return, or if the disruption results in some businesses shuttering for good.
While it will take months or years to understand the full impact of the storm, Ida has already caused at least one major employer to call it quits.
In November, Houston-based Phillips 66 announced plans to permanently shut its Alliance Refinery in Plaquemines Parish and convert it to a fuel-storage terminal after it sustained extensive damage during Ida.
The refinery, which employed some 900 workers, processed 250,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
Another major employer that took a hit from Ida was Entergy. More than one million customers lost power as a result of transmission lines being ripped down by the hurricane's winds. Some customers didn't have electricity for weeks after the storm.
Entergy shares dropped 12% in the aftermath of Ida, a signal that investors are concerned about recent scrutiny from regulators and the possibility that much larger infrastructure investments will be needed to fix damage and harden the local grid.
Impacts of COVID continue to be felt
Vaccines against COVID became readily available in 2021, but the effects of the deadly pandemic continued to be felt across nearly every aspect of the economy.
The state's energy sector, already reeling from years of low oil prices, was stung last year by falling oil demand as people stayed off of roads and steered clear of flying. Tourist spending plummeted as well. Louisiana's economy shrank by 5.8% in 2020, while the U.S. as a whole contracted by 3.4%.
In the spring, the state lifted the strict occupancy limits that had been put on businesses to control the spread of the disease. But that created a new headache — finding enough workers to meet customer demands.
Because of expanded unemployment benefits and the federal COVID stimulus checks, Stephanie Phares, owner of Zeeland Street Market in Baton Rouge said people were making so much money, they don’t need to work. “There are less and less applicants out there,” she said. “It’s almost forcing us to pay people $10 to $15 an hour.”
But workers were leery of returning to jobs for a variety of reasons, such as a lack of available child care and fears of catching COVID and passing it along to vulnerable loved ones.
"I would say if I got sick it would truly bankrupt me," said Lacey Dyess of Baton Rouge, who stepped away from jugging three part-time restaurant jobs in order to concentrate on going back to school. "There was a period of time in the beginning of the pandemic where some of the servers or bartenders were getting COVID-19 themselves, alongside everyone on shift with them."
Also adding to the shortage of workers was the thousands of people who took early retirement after going through the pandemic. After all, the strong performance of the stock market over the past two years has boosted many people's 401(k)s.
Months after the expanded unemployment benefits ran out, the number of unfilled jobs remained high. BRAC officials said there were 44,000 job openings in metro Baton Rouge in November, but 15,000 unemployed people.
The state has recovered 38% of all jobs lost due to the pandemic, and employment levels at seven of the state’s nine metros are still 5% or more below levels from the fourth quarter of 2019, according to data compiled by Gary Wagner, Acadiana business economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
In New Orleans, city officials are projecting that the region's tourism sector won't return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024 or 2025.
Visitors had been trickling back into the Crescent City for several months in the spring and summer, spurred by rising vaccination rates and the chance to cut loose after a year of lockdowns and other restrictions.
But the delta variant surge and Ida scotched a hoped-for revival in the fall that would have been led by a rescheduled New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, the French Quarter Festival and a host of conventions.
The cancelation of events, including The International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference, the Produce Marketing Association's "Fresh Summit" and the Solar Power International convention, meant that tens of thousands of expected exhibitors, speakers and visitors didn't make the trip to the city this autumn.
The American Academy of Ophthalmology's November event and the American Geophysical Union's fall meeting in December went ahead, but with greatly reduced numbers because of COVID-19 worries and the option to attend virtually.
The drought of major events continues to deplete the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center’s financial reserves. The center has had to cover more than $21 million in operating expenses this year, on top of the $22 million shortfall last year.
Amazon makes its mark on South Louisiana
Amazon continued to expand its presence in South Louisiana, as the online giant started construction of a high-profile facility in Baton Rouge.
In January, the company filed plans to turn the largely closed Cortana Mall into a massive fulfillment center. The 3.8 million square foot facility will be nearly 90 feet tall with the second through fifth floors taken up by storage, robotics and conveyors, which will pluck items and transport them down to the first floor for packaging and distribution. None of the items stored in the Cortana center will be sent directly to customers; instead the facility acts as the first cog in the distribution system Amazon has established.
About 1,000 people will work at the facility when it is fully operational at the end of this year.
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome called the Amazon facility a "generational project" that represented a major reinvestment. When the mall effectively closed in September 2019, it left an economic dead zone in the middle of Baton Rouge.
Since work started on the Amazon facility, there have been several land deals around Cortana from service oriented businesses such as a fitness center, car wash and gas station who want to be near the workers who will be in the area daily.
Amazon also broke ground on a Slidell delivery station, which will join similar facilities in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. When the center near Interstate 10 opens later this year, it will create hundreds of full and part-time jobs.
The company opened a fulfillment center in Carencro, at the former Evangeline Downs site. About 500 people work at the center, which is designed to pick, pack and ship bulky items, such as rugs, patio furniture and outdoor equipment. And an Amazon regional sortation center is now open in Port Allen.
Marc Wulfraat, a logistics expert who tracks Amazon, said the company could add more delivery stations, based on the combined populations of Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette.
“When the dust settles, you may end up with nine or 10 delivery stations,” said Wulfraat, president and founder of MWPVL, a supply chain, distribution and logistics consulting firm based in Montreal.
Housing market stays hot
The South Louisiana housing market stayed hot during 2021, with prices continuing to rise and the inventory of available homes remaining extremely low.
“It has been a wild, unbelievable year,” Tom Cook, of the Baton Rouge appraisal firm Cook Moore Davenport & Associates.
Cook said the increase in home sales was caused by several factors, including millennials starting to buy houses; people having more money to buy a home because they weren’t going on vacation, eating out or driving during the pandemic; population shifts caused by the devastating hurricanes that hit Lake Charles in 2020 and destroyed tens of thousands of homes; and a pent-up demand from people living in low-quality houses built in the 1970s and 1980s.
But he said the biggest factor has been the sustained run of low interest rates.
The flood of buyers unleashed on the real estate market, along with a dwindling inventory, has resulted in actual bidding wars for properties.
With historically low pandemic-era interest rates still pushing more people to buy a home, some homes are getting snatched up quickly or after a competitive bidding process between prospective buyers.
In this market, if the asking price is favorable, the house will get multiple offers quickly, said Michael Carr with Dream Home Realty in Lafayette,.
It has been particularly tough for first-time buyers such as Christopher Anderson, a 32-year-old manager at Walmart in LaPlace. Even before the pandemic, first-timers struggled to find starter homes in decent condition within their price range.
"I had felt like it was just not going to happen for me, and I was ready to give up," said Anderson, who was outbid on numerous properties over five months of house-hunting earlier this year.
"I just wanted a nice little house, three rooms or whatever, where I could be comfortable with my dogs and my cat," he said. But every time he found a suitable place and made an immediate offer, he was told it already had gone at a higher price.
There are fears that the Federal Reserve’s plans to increase interest rates three times in 2022 could cause the market to cool off.
“Cover yourself,” Cook said. “This is not going to last forever.”
Seacor Power disaster
In one of the deadliest maritime disasters off the Louisiana coast in decades, the Seacor Power, an offshore lift boat, capsized during a severe storm in April, killing 13 of the 19 people onboard.
The boat was one of the offshore industry’s workhorses, ferrying equipment to and from offshore drilling platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. But a Coast Guard hearing found that the ship and its crew were no match for a storm packing hurricane force winds.
The ship’s captain and first mate rushed to drop the Seacor Power’s massive legs to the seafloor and try to jack the hull above the turbulent waters. But the ship started to list, a watertight door didn’t seal and the vessel capsized.
More than a dozen survivors and family members of the deceased have filed lawsuits in federal or state court over the deadly capsizing.
Seacor Marine's CEO, John Gellert, said the decision to leave port was made by the vessel's captain, David Ledet. Ledet received a weather report on the morning of the disaster that forecast afternoon winds and seas well within the Seacor Power’s safe operating limits, company officials said. This made his decision to proceed with the voyage “reasonable and prudent.”
Seacor said the disaster was an unforeseeable act of nature in a lawsuit it filed to limit liability to the estimated value of the ship.
The Marine Board of Investigation is now analyzing evidence presented at a U.S. Coast Guard hearing.
“Our investigation can’t change the outcome of this tragic event,” said Capt. Tracy Phillips, who presided over the emotional hearing. “But our team is determined to examine every aspect of the incident, push for any needed changes to enhance maritime safety and prevent similar casualties from occurring in the future.”
New Orleans' entrepreneurial ecosystem comes of age
Lucid, a darling of New Orleans' nascent tech sector, became Louisiana's first "unicorn" company in October, selling for just over $1 billion to a Swedish technology firm in a big victory for the city's startup scene.
Founded in New Orleans in 2010 by Patrick Comer, Lucid gathers and analyzes survey and other data for companies looking to process customer insights quickly.
The firm, which changed its name to Lucid from Federated Sample in 2015, now has more than 550 employees globally, including offices in Europe and Asia. More than 130 are located in New Orleans.
The Lucid deal follows the sale of New Orleans-based construction-software company Levelset, which was bought in September for $500 million. A few weeks later, Mandeville-based Sunpro Solar, which designs, installs and maintains solar panel arrays on homes and businesses, was purchased by ADT Inc. for $825 million.
A long-standing concern among New Orleans-area startups and tech boosters has been a lack of funding to support growing businesses. These sales meant local investors who backed the companies early and profited will now have a pool of cash for potential investment into other promising local firms.
An annual survey of Greater New Orleans startup firms by the Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation found that equity financing — venture capital, angel investing, and convertible debt — was up across the region, despite the uncertainties of the pandemic.
The study, which polled several hundred regional companies that are less than five years old and have revenue under $60 million, found that 57% had raised more than $1 million over the previous 12 months, up from 42% in the first quarter of 2020.
Sports betting becomes established statewide
Almost a year after it was first approved by voters across most of the state, sports betting established a foothold in Louisiana.
Legislators created the protocols and regulations for wagering on sporting events and set up how the proceeds would be spent. This opened the door for casinos to get licenses to open sports books for in-person betting and line up contractors to handle online wagering.
There were hopes the first bets could be placed by mid-September, in the early days of the NFL and college football seasons, especially after the Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved emergency rules to jump-start the regulatory process. But Hurricane Ida caused delays, because the Louisiana State Police officers who would have been conducting background checks on casinos were put on disaster recovery duty.
Just before Halloween, the state granted the first sports betting licenses to four casinos. By mid-December, 11 state-regulated casinos were offering in-person sports betting, along with the Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville and Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder. Paragon, which is owned by the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and is not regulated by the state, was the first casino to open a sports book in the state.
Through November, officials said the state-regulated casinos had collected $5 million from of sports betting.
But the biggest move for sports betting isn’t expected to happen for a few more weeks, when online sports betting gets approval. This will allow people to place bets on their smartphone or computer, as long as they are in one of the 55 parishes that approved sports betting.
Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns said the goal is to get on-line betting running in time for the start of the NFL playoffs. About 80% of a state’s handle comes from apps and sites operated by casinos and partners such as DraftKings and FanDuel, both of which are running statewide ad blitzes.
Eric Ramsey, a data analyst for PlayUSA.com, a website that specializes in online gambling news, said he expects Louisiana to “punch above its weight class” in terms of sports wagering. Louisiana is projected to generate about $2.5 billion in retail and online sports bets by 2023.
Mary Bird Perkins ends partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center ended its longstanding affiliation with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and finalized an agreement to become partners with Nashville-based OneOncology,
The deal, set to take affect Saturday , allows Mary Bird Perkins to tap into the larger OneOncology group, which has more than 600 providers and 175 locations nationwide. Mary Bird Perkins will remain an independent, community-owned nonprofit.
Mary Bird Perkins and OneOncology announced in August they had reached a deal for an affiliation. The deal caused a shock in the health care community because of the longstanding relationship between Mary Bird Perkins and OLOL. Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center leadership said they were “stunned” and “disheartened" by the news.
“We needed a partner that would allow us to stay exclusively focused on cancer,” said Todd Stevens, Mary Bird Perkins CEO. In contrast, the “cradle-to-grave” service offered by Our Lady of the Lake doesn’t work with cancer care, because the disease and treatments are too specialized.
OLOL announced several weeks later it would begin construction this year on a $100 million standalone cancer center, connected to the existing hospital.
That move caused two high-profile OLOL board members to sever allegiance with the organization, saying the cancer center was a waste of resources.
OLOL officials dispute such criticism, saying their strategic plan included a significant new investment in cancer care alongside Mary Bird Perkins all along.
“Our Lady of the Lake was not planning to end our affiliation and provide independent cancer care. We made that pivot after Mary Bird Perkins ended our partnership," said Scott Wester, CEO of OLOL. "There is nothing independent about cancer care. We will continue to partner with our employed and community physicians to provide comprehensive cancer care to our community."
Ochsner starts work on Acadiana PPE manufacturing facilities
Ochsner Health announced in May it would open two facilities in Acadiana that will manufacture personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, a move that will create 1,221 jobs.
The $150 million SafeSource Direct project is a collaboration between Ochsner and Alabama-based Trax Development. The work involves the construction of a 400,000-square-foot facility in the Spanish Trail industrial park in St. Martin Parish and retrofitting the 80,000-square-foot former Weatherford International facility in Broussard.
The Broussard facility will house 245 jobs with an expected average salary of $45,300. It will include the company’s headquarters and will manufacture surgical tie masks, bouffant hair covers, shoe covers, isolation gowns, procedure masks and N95 masks.
The St. Martin Parish location will house 976 jobs and is expected to pay an average salary of $38,000. It will include multiple production lines of PPE manufacturing with nitrile rubber gloves as the main product.
The plants are expected to begin PPE production in the first half of 2022.
Warner Thomas, Ochsner Health president and CEO, said demand for PPE exploded at the start of the COVID pandemic in early 2020.
The supply never ran out, but that’s when leaders realized there was an opportunity to manufacture the items in the United States and not rely on supplies coming from other countries such as China.
SafeSource Direct was the latest healthcare related company to expand in Lafayette. Viemed, which provides durable medical equipment, announced a 220-job expansion of its headquarters in June 2019. Home health services provider LHC Group broke ground on a new 500-job home office expansion in March 2019.
Longtime LEDA head Gregg Gothreaux steps down, replaced by Mandi Mitchell
After more than 25 years as head of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, President and CEO Gregg Gothreaux announced his retirement in June.
During his tenure with the powerful economic development organization, Gothreaux oversaw the continuing diversification of the Acadiana economy, attracting such business as CGI and SchoolMint. While oil and gas still remain important, job losses in the oilfield services sector led to more of an emphasis on tech companies and tourism.
In September, the LEDA’s board of directors selected Mandi Mitchell as the new head of the organization. Mitchell had been with Louisiana Economic Development since 2012, serving as the point person in bringing Amazon to the state. Mitchell got the job because of her experience with economic development, governmental affairs and community relations, said Ramesh Kolluru, LEDA’s board chair. The move was also one that showed the organization’s interest in diversity in hiring Mitchell, a Black woman, Kolluru said.