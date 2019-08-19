The 4000 South Sherwood office building has been sold for $8.5 million.
4000 Sherwood LLC of Baton Rouge and Sherwood 4 LLC, also of Baton Rouge, purchased the property, according to documents filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was 4000 Investments LLC of New Orleans. According to the documents, 4000 Sherwood has a 60% stake in the building, and Sherwood 4 has 40% of the property.
The 83,856-square-foot office building was built in 1986. Tenants include ENGlobal Engineering, Commerce Title, Robert Half, Liberty Mutual and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel.