Waitr Holdings Inc., a Louisiana online food delivery business, added two new board members and signed a deal for its CEO to get a bigger bonus at the end of his contract.
Charles Holzer and Buford Ortale were appointed to the board in late April, replacing two board members who resigned in October 2019.
Holzer is a director of his family's real estate company and oversees the retail division of the family holdings with luxury retail tenants.
Ortale is the founder of Sewanee Ventures, a private investment firm he founded in the 1990s. He is also partner at NTR, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm and partner at Armour Capital Management.
Waitr was out of compliance with the Nasdaq exchange for several months but with the addition of the board members and its stock trading above $1 per share the company appears to be back on track.
The company also bumped up the potential performance bonus for its CEO and board chairman, Carl Grimstad. The previous bonus was $3 million if the CEO remained in his role until 2022, but that's now $5 million, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission records.
It's contingent that the employment agreement is terminated by Grimstad "for good reason" or the executive's agreement is terminated for any other reason than misconduct.
Grimstad's employment agreement guarantees him a base salary of $83,333 each month and expires in January 2022, records show. That's a total $999,996 annual base salary.
The executive was also given 3.1 million in restricted stock units.
Waitr's stock was trading around $1.17 per share on Tuesday, down from $10 per share in April 2019. Its market capitalization is now $100 million.