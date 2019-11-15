Conrad Industries, the Morgan City-based ship builder and repair business, generated $983,000 of net income during third quarter, or 20 cents per share.

By comparison, the business lost about $2.6 million during the same time last year.

The company had $55 million in revenue during third quarter this year, up from nearly $42 million a year ago. Most of its revenue stems from new ship construction. Its administrative expenses were cut by nearly half from $1.4 million to $600,000, according to its financial statements.

Profits during third quarter stemmed from more vessel construction hours and more profitable jobs, Chief Financial Officer Cecil Hernandez said.

Year to date, the shipyard and repair business reported a $1.5 million loss as of Sept. 30. Its new sales slowed as well. The company has $96 million in its backlog for new construction, compared to nearly $146 million last year during the same time period.

As of Sept. 30, the company has $89 million in its contract backlog.

Its stock was trading around $11 per share, down from its 52-week peak of $16 per share last November.

