Just over 2.6 acres of land is on the market for $3.2 million, bordered by Government, South 14th, South 15th streets and North Boulevard.
Jon Claitor said he decided to list his property after a deal to sell it for a rail station fell through. There has been talk about building a station near the Electric Depot at Government and 15th for the long-discussed Baton Rouge to New Orleans passenger rail service.
The land would be ideal for industrial or retail development, Claitor said. “There’s been so much going on in that area,” he said. “It’s the last frontier along Government Street.”
The land is divided in three tracts. Two are between the mixed-use Electric Depot development, which has housing, restaurants and retail, and the historic Hotel Lincoln, which is set to be redeveloped as apartments and short-term rentals. The other is underneath the North Boulevard Overpass, with frontage on Convention Street.
Jack Herrington and Brian Nicolich of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate have the listing for the property, along with Andrew Littlefield of Stream Realty Partners.
This story has been edited since it was first posted to correct the name of real estate agency that Andrew Littlefield works for.