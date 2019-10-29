Amedisys, the Baton Rouge-based home health and hospice company, generated $34.1 million in profits during third quarter, or $1.03 per share, up from $31.4 million during third quarter 2018 or $0.96 per share last year.
Revenue increased 18.5% to $494.6 million, up from $417.4 million during 2018 during the same time frame. Operating expenses increased 18.6% to $447.7 million up from $377.4 million.
The company updated its guidance for the rest of the year and is projecting net revenue will be between $1.94 billion and $1.98 billion, with adjusted earnings per share estimated to be in the range of $4.32 and $4.39.
"All three of our lines of business continue to grow," said Paul B. Kusserow, CEO of Amedisys in a news release referring to home health, hospice and personal care.
Shares of Amedisys closed Tuesday up $2.21, or 1.7%, at $136.46.