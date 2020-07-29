Business First Bancshares, the parent company of b1Bank, reported second quarter earnings of $2.1 million or 11 cents per diluted share.
That’s down from the second quarter earnings of $6.8 million or 50 cents per diluted share the bank earned during the second quarter of 2019.
b1Bank said its quarterly earnings were impacted by additional provisions for loan losses, due to the current economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The bank set aside $5.4 million during the quarter to cover loan losses; in the second quarter of 2019 b1bank had $1.3 million to cover bad loans.
“The second quarter was simultaneously the most challenging, and in many ways, the most rewarding period we’ve experienced as a company,” said Jude Melville, president and CEO of b1Bank, in a statement.
b1Bank completed its $211 million merger with Houma-based Pedestal Bank in the second quarter.
Total loans held for investment increased from $1.6 billion in second quarter 2019 to nearly $3 billion. That jump was due to the Pedestal acquisition and b1Bank’s aggressive moves to serve as a major lender for the federal Paycheck Protection Program. The increase in loans helped b1Bank trim its percentage of nonperforming loans from .61% in second quarter 2019, to .39%.
Shares of b1Bank were up 54 cents or 4% Wednesday, to close at $14.21.