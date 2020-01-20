A shopping center at the corner of Greenwell Springs and Hooper roads has been sold for $790,000 to a local investor.
Oriental Pearl BR LLC bought the property at 22801 Greenwell Springs Road in a deal that was filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was William R. Mullins III of Baton Rouge.
Oriental Pearl, represented by Aling Zheng, is a Government Street Chinese restaurant. Steve Gao, an agent with Re/Max First, who represented the buyer, said there aren’t any plans to put a restaurant on the site.
Gao said Zheng bought the center because it was an appealing investment. “It looks very nice,” he said. “The parking is spacious and there’s a Post Office over there that has been in operation for 30 years.”
Jonathan Starns, a broker with BHHS United Properties, who represented the seller, said the 9,500-square-foot shopping center is 90% occupied. Some of the tenants include a fitness center, salon and garage door repair business.