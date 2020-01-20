A shopping center at the corner of Greenwell Springs and Hooper roads has been sold for $790,000 to a local investor.

Oriental Pearl BR LLC bought the property at 22801 Greenwell Springs Road in a deal that was filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was William R. Mullins III of Baton Rouge.

Oriental Pearl, represented by Aling Zheng, is a Government Street Chinese restaurant.