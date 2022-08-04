Penn National Gaming, the parent company of five Louisiana casinos, announced Thursday it is changing its name.
The business will now be known as Penn Entertainment.
The new name reflects the transformation the company has undergone over the past few years, Jay Snowden, Penn Entertainment CEO and president, said in a statement.
The company bought theScore, a Toronto-based sports betting app for $2 billion a year ago. It also owns a 36% stake in Barstool Sports, a digital media company.
"Our new name maintains ties to our legacy while better reflecting our evolution into North America’s leading provider of integrated entertainment, sports content and casino gaming experiences,” Snowden said.
Penn Entertainment's Louisiana casinos include L'Auberge Lake Charles, L'Auberge Baton Rouge, Boomtown New Orleans, Boomtown Bossier City and Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City.